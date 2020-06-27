Editor’s note: The News Courier will publish candidate announcements as we receive them and as space allows ahead of the Aug. 25 municipal election. Announcements should be no longer than 700 words and emailed to lora@athensnews-courier.com. They may be edited for length, grammar, style and content.
District 1 City Councilman Chris Seibert has announced his bid for reelection. Seibert has been on the council since 2012 and hopes to continue serving the people of District 1.
Seibert is a United States Air Force veteran and has served on the church council at First United Methodist Church, where he and his family are members. He is actively involved in the community, serving on various boards and in civic organizations such as Black and Gold Circle and Rotary.
He is a graduate of the University of Alabama and serves as vice president of business development for a medical device company.
“I want to thank the citizens of District 1 for allowing me to represent them over the last eight years and ask for their continued support in August," Seibert said. "I love our city and the progress we have made over the last two terms. Our city needs experienced leadership to continue to maintain our great quality of life here in Athens. Public safety, education and economic development have and always will be my top priorities as city councilman, and I hope to have the opportunity to continue working hard in these areas over the next four years.”
