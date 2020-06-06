Editor’s note: The News Courier will publish candidate announcements as we receive them and as space allows ahead of the Aug. 25 municipal election. Announcements should be no longer than 700 words and emailed to lora@athensnews-courier.com. They may be edited for length, grammar, style and content.
District 2 Councilman Harold Wales is proud of the things the Athens City Council has been able to accomplish since 2016, and that's the reason he's seeking re-election for another term.
Before being elected to the City Council, Wales retired from General Motors Delphi after being with the company for 28 years.
He believes the next four years will determine the direction of Athens for decades to come.
Wales said one factor for voters to consider is Athens being the fastest growing city in Alabama with a 19% growth over the last year.
“The reason for this is people come to see what Athens has to offer and wants to be a part of it,” Wales said.
Wales said he is committed to engaging all sectors of the city of Athens.
“I believe that all voices should be heard as we plan and strategize for the future,” Wales said, adding he plans to work together to build on the relationships established during his last 16 years as a community leader and an elected official. “Together, we will build better relationships with our seniors. Together, we will build better relationships with our youths. Together, we will build better relationships with our students."
He also said he will work with others to build better relationships with businesses, Limestone County government and nonprofit organizations.
"We must all play a part in keeping and building our city that achieves the demands of today and tomorrow," Wales said.
Wales said he wants to continue to help build an Athens that offers jobs, education and security to all and is attractive to baby boomers, millennials and generations to come.
“Join me in charting the new, while maintaining our great city,” Wales said.
Wales said he plans to concentrate on economic and community development issues.
“I have served on many of our municipal boards, the planning board, the zoning board and our RSVP board,” Wales said. “I have served as our president of the City Council. I went to school and became a certified planning member. I have certified as a municipal official of Alabama.”
Wales said his top priorities on the council will be supporting and improving the city's infrastructure, formulating a comprehensive drainage plan, supporting nonprofits and promoting social and economic investments in all sectors of Athens.
“My district encompasses the eastern side of our city, from Coleman Hill all the way to Mooresville Road and south to Newby Road,” Wales said. “This is where almost all of our heavy growth is located. "I humbly ask you now to take a good look at all the hard work this City Council has done over the last four years — a new state-of-the-art high school, a new recreation center that was so badly needed, a new City Hall. Also, we have built two new fire stations to make sure we have each neighborhood protected. We have put more money into our paving project than ever before, in excess of $1 million.”
Wales asks citizens to allow him to support them for the next four years and make sure the city "never falls behind in the necessary funds and infrastructure for our growing city that I love."
— Provided by District 2 City Councilman Harold Wales.
