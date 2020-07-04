Editor’s note: The News Courier will publish candidate announcements as we receive them and as space allows ahead of the Aug. 25 municipal election. Announcements should be no longer than 700 words and emailed to lora@athensnews-courier.com. They may be edited for length, grammar, style and content.
Frank Travis has announced his bid for re-election to the District 3 Athens City Council position. Travis has served as city councilman for District 3 since the summer of 2016, when he sought the position after the death of longtime City Councilman Jimmy Gill. Travis now serves as president of the Council.
“I am honored and humble to represent the citizens of District 3,” Travis said. “Their support and encouragement have given me the motivation try to become the best possible person I can be. I have enjoyed the triumphs and the setbacks this job has given me.”
Travis said the city is growing at a tremendous pace, and he thinks the current administration is “uniquely posed to handle all the challenges that we encounter.”
“We have dealt with some unique situations and are still dealing with some that no other administrations have had to deal with,” Travis said. “We continue to communicate and strategize to make sure we are doing the best we can for the community we serve. I know the next four years will be equally as challenging.”
In addition to his City Council duties, Travis serves as deacon, financial secretary and Sunday school teacher at James Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He also serves on the Library Foundation Board and the Storytelling Board. He is a member of the Executive Boards for the Foundation on Aging, the Limestone County NAACP, the Top of Alabama Regional Council on Governments and the Community Action Partnership in Huntsville.
He is a retired nuclear plant reactor operator from the Tennessee Valley Authority, having served for 29 years at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant in Limestone County.
