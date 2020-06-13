Editor’s note: The News Courier will publish candidate announcements as we receive them and as space allows ahead of the Aug. 25 municipal election. Announcements should be no longer than 700 words and emailed to lora@athensnews-courier.com. They may be edited for length, grammar, style and content.
Wayne Harper retired as Athens police chief with 23 years of service prior to his election to the Athens City Council representing District 5. He has served on the City Council since 2012 and is currently seeking re-election to the post.
“I think Athens needs experienced leadership as we face unprecedented growth in the next four years,” Harper said. “I feel that my background in our city government as department head and councilman gives me that experience.”
Harper said he is eager to address infrastructure improvements and beautify The Square.
Harper is a United States Army veteran. He is active in his church and a member of numerous professional and civic organizations.
He has a bachelor of science degree in business administration from the University of Montevallo.
“I want to thank the citizens of District 5 for the trust you have given me in the past, and I hope you will support me in the upcoming city election in August,” he said.
