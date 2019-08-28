If growth follows sewer installation, the city of Athens on Monday took moves to bolster its sewer infrastructure in anticipation of things to come.
The council unanimously voted to rezone property on Quinn Road from single-family, low-density residential district to a single-family, high density residential district. The rezoning request, made by developer Terrell Carden, came with a promise the city would spend $260,000 to run a sewer line to within 500 feet of the development.
An ordinance approved by the city states it will run a sewer line to within 500 feet of a new residential development.
Carden's 16-acre development, located directly south of 17745 Quinn Road, includes 60 lots in the first phase, so the city would pick up that many sewer customers. District 4 Councilman Joseph Cannon, however, lobbied fellow councilmen to consider investing more in sewer within in the district in hopes of picking up more customers. The final plat has not been presented to Athens Planning Commission. More customers may be added in future phases of the development.
“What Mr. Carden is going to put there will be big for that side of town,” Cannon said. “I want to get as many people on sewer in District 4 as I can.”
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks told the council if the city opts to run sewer to part of the adjacent Westgate subdivision, it would cost $175,000 to $200,000.
“Take the route that would best benefit Athens and put an additional $200,000 in there,” he said.
Cannon suggested holding a public hearing so residents near Carden's development could learn more about the project and prospects for sewer service.
Public Works Director James Rich said he would establish a total cost for sewer installation for the service area ahead of the council's next meeting.
Also Monday, the council approved a contract with Krebs Engineering to develop an infrastructure master plan for the southeastern and southwestern parts of the city limits. The council agreed to spend up to $100,000 on the plan.
Council President Harold Wales, who represents residents on the east side of town, said the city needs a plan to provide sewer service to all homes and businesses in the southern part of the city.
“If we don't, houses won't have sewer and that will kill your growth,” he said.
Marks said the plan would help establish where sewer service could be installed, and if it would be feasible to add a sewer pump on Lindsay Lane to service property on Cambridge Lane that was recently annexed into the city limits. He told the council such a plan is necessary as the southern part of Limestone County continues to boom.
“We're in heavy negotiations with Huntsville about sewer rights and property boundaries, and this is a critical issues,” Marks said.
Road plan
The council also approved a resolution to adopt a transportation plan using dollars from the gasoline tax increase, also known as the Rebuild Alabama Act. The city will receive $97,000 the first year, which it will receive in 2020.
Counties and municipalities were required to create and submit to the state a plan showing how the money would be spent. The gas tax increase will go into effect Sept. 1.
The city's funds will be used to make improvements on Lindsay Lane from Pepper Road to U.S. 72 and to Bullington Road. District 3 Councilman Frank Travis asked why those projects were chosen, to which Marks replied they could be completed for the anticipated amount of money.
Other business
In other business, the council:
• Appointed Rod Herron to the Athens Planning Commission for a six-year term expiring Aug. 26, 2025;
• Accepted the resignation of Tom Dolen from the Pryor Field Airport Authority, effective Aug. 31, and appointed John Scherff, effective Sept. 1, to fill Dolen's unexpired term;
• Reappointed Jim Ernest to the Athens Board of Zoning Adjustments for a three-year term expiring Aug. 22, 2022;
• Ordered the demolition of an unsafe structure at 809 Sanders St.; and
• Approved the purchase of a file carriage storage unit for the municipal court system at a cost of $9,875.
