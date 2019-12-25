A few Athens residents on Monday expressed concern that a previous proposal to provide sewer access to Westgate subdivision is no longer being considered.
The council previously discussed the possibility of providing the access when it rezoned property for developer Terrell Carden, who is constructing a new residential development on Quinn Road. However, a competing and less expensive plan would scuttle running access to Westgate and instead pump sewage toward Lucas Ferry Road.
A city ordinance states a sewer line will be run to within 500 feet of a new residential development. The estimated cost of running a line to within 500 feet of Carden's 16-acre development is $260,000. In August, it was estimated the cost to run sewer to Westgate would be $175,000 to $200,000.
Westgate resident and former District 4 Councilman Joseph Cannon, who vacated his seat to become the new Limestone County license commissioner, was at Monday's meeting to ensure running sewer to Westgate was still on the table. He said pumping sewage to Lucas Ferry Road might be less expensive, but the city wouldn't pick up any new sewer customers. There are 100 homes in Westgate.
“We have an opportunity here,” Cannon said. “It makes much more sense to get sewer in one direction (and pick up new customers) than run it in another direction and not pick up any.”
Westgate resident Dana Henry described her subdivision as “a mess,” because residents have failing septic tanks. She said her septic tank needs attention, but she put the project on hold in case the city moved forward on providing sewer access.
“I've tried to recruit people to our neighborhood, but as soon as they find out it's on septic, they won't buy. I'm afraid it's going to affect home values and sales,” she said. “We should provide the best service we can to as many people as we can.”
Sue Chasteen, another Westgate resident, said she's had to call plumbers out to inspect a sewage smell that occurs when it rains.
“We desperately need sewer in Westgate,” she said.
Councilman Harold Wales said he's in favor of running sewer to Westgate, but he needs to see an updated cost breakdown. He said the city faced a similar issue when it provided sewer to the residents of the Whitfield and Winslow subdivisions.
Mayor Ronnie Marks told the council Carden had a “quick need to go a different route” with respect to sewer, but he still supports running sewer to Westgate. He said Westgate residents may have to pay up to help the project along. Whitfield and Winslow households pledged $3,000 each for sewer access.
“Let's get the entire (Westgate) subdivision looked at and let's lay out a total cost,” Marks said, adding he pledged to have that cost available by the time the council meets again next month.
Road agreement
Elsewhere Monday, the council approved the purchase of about four-tenths of an acre at 213 Sanderfer Road at a cost of $16,000. The purchase was necessary for the future widening of Sanderfer Road to accommodate traffic in and out of the new Toyota Boshoku AKI USA LLC manufacturing facility.
Public Works Director James Rich told the council the city had applied for an industrial access grant to help cover the cost of the widening, but all affected property had to be deemed public right of way before the project can be approved. After the city approved purchasing the property, it then approved an ordinance accepting the property as a public right of way.
In related action Monday, the council also authorized the sale and removal of buildings from the old Woodland Golf Course, located near the site of the Toyota Boshoku AKI USA LLC plant. The plant is being constructed on property that was once the site of Jimmy Gill Park. Toyota Boshoku AKI USA LLC provided $300,000 to help cover relocation costs of the park, which is being moved to the former golf course.
In May, the council approved paying $1 million to purchase the former 60-acre golf course, 5 acres of which will be used for Jimmy Gill Park. The remaining acreage is reserved for potential industrial development.
