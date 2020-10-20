Limestone County and the City of Athens have proclaimed Oct. 19–23 as "Chamber of Commerce Week" in Limestone County, honoring the work the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce does throughout the year.
The week is part of Alabama Chamber of Commerce Week, and the joint proclamation notes the local Chamber's work to advance and contribute to life in Limestone County by promoting increased employment, trade, commerce and growth, and by encouraging new firms and individuals to locate in the county.
"The Chamber appreciates all our members and partnering organizations for their support of the Chamber's program events and activities," Chamber President Jennifer Williamson said. "Each day, the Chamber works to create jobs and advocate for our businesses on the local, state and federal levels in an effort to improve our local economy and community."
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly and Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks each praised the Chamber for its work in the county and city.
"Our county continues to be stronger because of the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce," Daly said. "The services they provide to our community are invaluable."
"The Chamber is a terrific asset for our business community and supports events that our community looks forward to each year," Marks said.
This year marks the 58th anniversary of the Chamber, which serves as a professional membership organization aimed at promoting and protecting the interests of the local business community.
