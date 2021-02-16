Athens City Schools and Limestone County schools will be closed Wednesday due to the ongoing effects of inclement winter weather.
Both school systems announced the decision Tuesday afternoon, with Limestone County Schools saying the decision was made out of an "abundance of caution."
"We will continue to monitor conditions throughout the day tomorrow in order to make a decision about Thursday," said a message from LCS. "Please stay safe and stay warm."
