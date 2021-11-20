In April, Limestone County posted an unemployment rate of 2.0%, the lowest figure in five years, possibly in history.
Whether or not that was the lowest unemployment rate ever for the county is now moot, because the October figure is even lower. According to the Alabama Department of Labor, Limestone County posted a 1.9% unemployment rate last month, down from 2.2% in September.
The city of Athens fared even better. It posted an unemployment rate of 1.7%, tied for the second lowest figure in the entire state.
Mayor Ronnie Marks said he believes this is the lowest unemployment rate recorded in Athens' history. Online unemployment records go back only five years on the ADOL website, but the figures trend upwards the farther back one looks across the state, making Marks' take likely true.
“This is absolutely wonderful news,” Marks said. “It tells you about the attractiveness of our community and the opportunities people have to live, work, worship and play here.”
Statewide, Athens tied with Vestavia Hills, Hoover and Alabaster for the second-lowest rate in the state for October. Only Homewood came in lower at 1.5%.
Limestone County was tied for the fifth lowest rate, with Shelby and Cullman counties posting the lowest figure at 1.7%.
The state of Alabama saw an unemployment rate of 3.1% in October, which was the same the month prior. However, there were only 67,829 residents listed as unemployed last month, the lowest figure of the year.
“October’s unemployment rate held steady this month, despite ongoing pandemic related hiring struggles, and we actually dropped to the lowest number of unemployed people so far this year,” said Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “The labor force showed some positive growth this month, which is definitely welcome news as we begin to shift into the holiday hiring season. For more than a year, Alabama has proven that we will return to our pre-pandemic economic successes.”
