Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy, jobs and paychecks, Athens Utilities and the Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority have suspended cutoffs for nonpayment of utility bills, officials said.
An Athens Utilities customer service representative said the utility has suspended service cutoffs until April 6. That includes those who have not paid their bills for electricity, natural gas and water. (There is no way to cut off sewer service.)
County response
At LCW&SA, Chief Executive Officer Daryl Williamson, said the utility is doing the same as Athens Utilities.
"We have not done any disconnects this week, and we are evaluating it on a week-by-week basis," Williamson said. "In the current state of emergency, we don't anticipate doing any disconnects, but we don't have any timeline."
Accounting and Customer Service Manager Candace Powers said customers should still pay their bills if they can. There are several ways customers can do that.
'We offer online payment, bank draft, night deposit, regular mail, or customers can contact us with questions on our website at https://www.limestonecountywater.com/, where there is a contact bar they can click and email us," Williamson said. Customers may also call LCW&SA customer service at 256-233-6444.
Limestone County looks like Swiss cheese when it comes to utilities territories, Williamson said. He means that if Limestone and Madison counties were the cheese, the utilities providers' service areas would be the holes in the cheese.
For example, Athens Utilities serves Athens proper. Huntsville serves near the Interstate 565 corridor. The city of Ardmore provides water and sewer to Ardmore proper. LCW&SA provides water and Madison provides sewer for areas where Madison has annexed into Limestone County. And, Decatur Utilities provides service to areas in Limestone County near Calhoun Community College.
