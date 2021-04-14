A proposed park for Athens will soon be getting some additional features.
The Athens City Council voted unanimously during Monday's meeting to allocate $600,000 from 2018 bond funds to the Cemetery, Parks and Recreation Department for additional parking and shade structures at a proposed park at the former Pilgrim's Pride location.
In a separate but related resolution, the Council voted to authorize Mayor Ronnie Marks to enter into a contract with Alta Planning and Design Inc. for consulting services regarding the park's master plan.
The agreement will cost the City $95,000 and come from the $600,000 allocated to the project during the meeting.
Marks said parts of the 32-acre property may be set aside to be sold for residential development.
“Our next phase is to take the actual piece of property, move dots around and see what we are going to cut out for a potential housing area,” he said
Marks said a major study has been done in the past, but the City has not “moved pieces around to see what we are going to settle on” as of yet.
The City paid $550,000 for the property in 2017 with the intention of installing a multi-use park. A firm was hired to create potential designs for the park, with renderings presented to the Council in 2019.
Though it has taken four years to get to this point, Marks said he expects a meeting will be held very soon to finalize the plan for the property.
Some wishlist features that have been thrown around for the park include an outdoor amphitheater, beer garden, dog park, skate park and splash pad.
Athens is also in the process of creating a new Jimmy Gill Park on Hine Street.
