The city of Athens is taking steps to address how it handles homeless persons loitering in public places, particularly the Swan Creek recreational trail off U.S. 31.
“There's a perception we have a growing homeless issue, and we have an obligation to not only deal with people humanely, but we also have an obligation to make our citizens feel safe in public spaces,” District 1 Councilman Chris Seibert said at Monday's council meeting.
He credited the Athens Police Department for taking homeless persons to regional shelters and helping them “get to a safe space for the night.”
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks acknowledged the city's growing homeless situation. He also expressed concern that some citizens are being confronted by homeless persons on the recreational trail.
“It's an emotional and sensitive issue to deal with,” Marks said. “(Citizens) have a right to be made aware of this and then see how we can deal with this situation and offer help and assistance if we need to.”
One of those concerned citizens is Craig Irland, who addressed the council about the problem. He said the homeless are mostly encamped between the trail and Stewart Drive.
When downtown streets were milled and repaved, the city took bricks found underneath the street and stored them near the trail. The plan was to repurpose the historic bricks to make bases for signs around The Square. Irland said the homeless found a new use for them.
“(A homeless man) built a brick structure there and he's selling the bricks and using public land he's not authorized to use,” he told the council.
Irland also expressed concern over individuals possibly using the creek as a bathroom. Finally, he added there is a security concern.
“You've got folks exposing themselves and folks running at (walkers on the track). The cross-country team won't train back there,” Irland said. “The homeless have rights, but they're in the minority and the majority rules. If you let the encampment continue, you'll have a refugee camp. I would appreciate it if you take some action.”
Police Chief Floyd Johnson said Thursday a challenge facing his officers is determining why a person is homeless. Often, the chief said, it's because of mental illness or drug addiction. There are others who may be homeless because of financial difficulty. Another segment want to be homeless.
Another challenge for Athens police is a lack of resources to address the issue. Johnson has about 27 patrol officers covering three shifts. He said it's not nearly enough officers to patrol the communities and be available to drive a homeless person to a shelter in Huntsville or Decatur.
“When we get calls about a homeless person, sometimes we can help and sometimes they don't want help,” he said. “If we have the personnel available, we want to try to help them because it's the right thing to do. But that's a big if.”
The police department has applied for a grant to hire seven new police officers. If possible, Johnson would also like to develop a community resources program to address the homeless issue.
“I'd like for the officers to know how to contact those resources if an officer runs into a homeless person. If they need some type of assistance, the officer could tell them where to go,” he said. “In a lot of places, the homeless are scared of the police. We're not here to pick on them or hurt them or cause them any problems.”
The chief said some of the homeless taking up residence in Athens aren't from here originally, though some are. One homeless man is a veteran who has been here “on and off for three years now,” he said.
“He doesn't want anything. He's happy being left alone, and I respect that,” Johnson said. “I think we have to be compassionate and caring, or we at least have to try.”
