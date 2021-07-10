The Tennessee side of Ardmore will soon be home to a dog park, thanks to one of three grants recently received by the city, officials said.
Ardmore (Tenn.) Mayor Mike Magnusson said the city received a $25,000 grant from The Boyd Foundation's Dog Park Dash. DPD was established in 2018 with a goal of helping build dog parks in communities across Tennessee, and the City of Ardmore applied for one of its grants last year.
"People think so much of their dogs, and they want them to have good recreational facilities," Magnusson said.
City officials have already begun scouting possible locations for the park, with plans to get together next week and discuss more details, according to Magnusson.
The City of Ardmore has received grants for recreational improvements for humans, too: the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation awarded a 50/50 matching grant for the city's splash pad and John Barnes Park, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation has awarded a 95/5 matching grant for a sidewalk and bikeway investments along state roads.
Magnusson said Ardmore may be small, but it's certainly been blessed. The TDEC grant is valued at $37,500, with the city providing another $37,500, and will be used for expanding the splash pad and adding playground features that are Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant.
Meanwhile, the TDOT grant is valued at $950,000, with the city contributing another $50,000 for a total of $1 million to build sidewalks and bikeways in Ardmore, Tennessee. A release noted the stretch of Main Street from the underpass to the public library could be included.
"That's a big deal for us," Magnusson said, adding TDOT will also be working to repave portions of the state highway through Ardmore.
