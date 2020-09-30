City of Athens employees will each be getting a small raise next year.
The Athens City Council voted to approve a 3% cost-of-living adjustment earlier this year, and those figures were included in the 2021 fiscal year budget passed during the group's meeting Monday.
Mayor Ronnie Marks said adding the cost-of-living adjustment to the general fund budget is something the Council has never done before.
“It is an item we have included in all budgets this year,” he said.
According to figures compiled by City Clerk Annette Threet, the City of Athens will have an operating budget that includes $32,017,543 in expenditures versus $32,503,027 in expected revenue. This leaves a surplus of $485,484 before discretionary appropriations. Total expenditures went up 3.1% over last year's budget, but expected revenues increased 3.2%.
Marks said he feels this is a “very good and conservative budget,” and he is hoping for another good year for the city.
One thing Threet said was not addressed in the operating budget is a proposed adjustment to the public safety pay plan regarding base salaries for city police officers and firefighters. A meeting to address that issue has been called for 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Athens City Hall.
Sales tax
Marks said one of the driving forces behind general fund revenue is sales tax. Until recently, online shoppers were not forced to pay any local sales tax.
However, beginning last year, the law was changed so local taxes could be collected on online purchases, and those monies raised in Alabama are shared among the cities and municipalities.
Marks said collecting those taxes brought in $32 million in 2019, and $450 million in funds is expected to be collected for 2020. He said the share that Athens will receive of this sales tax helped fund the 3% cost-of-living adjustment made for city employees.
