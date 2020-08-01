The City of Athens is looking to highlight good deeds done by residents with a new social media campaign.
The campaign, called "In The Local Spotlight," invites residents to nominate anyone they see performing a good deed. Those placed in the spotlight will be recognized on the city's Facebook page with a description of their act of kindness.
Holly Hollman, grant coordinator and communications specialist for the City of Athens, said she pitched the idea to Mayor Ronnie Marks, who thought it was a good idea.
“It's pretty neat,” Marks said during Monday's City Council meeting when he was discussing the new project.
A social media post by the city urges residents to “help us shine the spotlight on Classic. Southern. Characters. in Athens. When you see someone perform a good deed, send us a note/picture.”
"Classic. Southern. Character." is the city's motto.
Anyone wishing to nominate a resident may email Hollman at hhollman@athensal.us or send a message to the city's Facebook page.
Several examples were given in the initial post on the project, including members of Delta Sigma Theta sorority picking up litter on Sanderfer Road, city employee T.J. Dandy rescuing an owl caught in the sludge lagoon at the Wastewater Treatment Plant and artist Sonya Gordon of High Cotton Arts volunteering her time to design In The Local Spotlight's logo.
“I think it can be a way to give some recognition to those in the community who perform an act of kindness,” Hollman said.” It's some happy community news we can share during this most unusual year. I'm excited to see what stories we receive.”
Spotlight on
A couple of people have already been nominated and highlighted by the city for their good deeds.
Amber Blowers nominated her neighbors Brian and Cindy Michael, saying the couple helped her and her family through a difficult financial time by providing a place to stay, sharing meals and helping her son make friends.
“They are now considered family to us and will be forever,” Blowers said.
Another person who has been highlighted is Samuel Barker, a soon-to-be college freshman who has started a video talk show called “What A Chat!” Barker invites high school and college students to appear on the show and talk about their hobbies, future plans, nostalgia and other positive subjects.
“I hope to make all my viewers understand that every single person in this world is unique and special, and no one can be like them,” he said.
Barker told "In The Local Spotlight" that he hopes to bring smiles, laughter and positivity to those in quarantine or otherwise having a rough day.
His videos can be found on Youtube by searching "What A Chat!," on Instagram at @whatachatshow and Facebook under "What A Chat."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.