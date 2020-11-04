The City of Athens released its sanitation schedule on Tuesday for the four upcoming holidays occurring between November and January.
According to Earl Glaze, the city's sanitation director, pickup will run as scheduled on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
During the Thanksgiving holiday, there will be no pickup on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. Thursday's garbage will be collected Nov. 27, and Friday's trash will be picked up Nov. 28.
There will be no trash pickup on Christmas Day, with Friday's garbage being collected the following day.
Trash pickup on New Year's day will run as scheduled.
Bins need to be in place by 6 a.m. each morning.
