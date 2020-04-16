Athens City Council members approved a longtime nursery owner's request to rezone 106 acres south of Athens for a single-family home development.
Bill Strain, owner of Strain & Sons Nursery at 404 Strain Road, asked the council on Monday to rezone property at 404 Strain Road from its existing EST district (residential and agricultural) to a mix of R-1-3 district (high-density single-family residential) and B-2 district (general business). The property is located southeast of the intersection of U.S. 31 and south of Strain Road.
The Athens Planning Commission had already reviewed the request and recommended the council approve it.
Strain, who is preparing to retire and close his wholesale nursery, said Stone Martin Builders of Auburn will be developing the high-density, single-family residential development. Stone Martin Builders could not be reached for comment on its plans.
The city's zoning regulations carve out what can and cannot be done with the property under the R-1-3 and B-2 zoning designations.
R-1-3 allows for single-family homes that are a maximum of 35 feet high (two stories), lots a minimum of 6,000 square feet, front lot widths of 50 feet, and homes set back 20 feet from both the front and rear lot lines.
B-2 allows for many common businesses but no manufacturing. Residential developments often attract retail stores and service providers needed by the residents living in the community. Among the businesses allowed under B-2 are auto sales without service; bakeries; coffee shops; equipment sales, rental and service; grocery stores, home improvement centers, retail nurseries or garden centers, pharmacies, shopping centers, car washes, household appliances, machinery or heavy equipment repairs; restaurants; hotels; day care centers; fitness centers; medical offices and others.
