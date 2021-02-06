Plans to extend sewer and infrastructure in southeastern Athens has moved one step closer to underway with news of grant funding from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, according to city officials.
The $500,000 community development block grant and funding made available through refinancing an old water and sewer bond issue will help fund a sewer project estimated to cost about $5.5 million. The project will extend sewer services along Lindsay Lane South and Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, according to Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.
"That gives us an opportunity to go to tie into the treatment plant at Canebrake Area, and then we can pick up all the development down Lindsay Lane," Marks said, adding the area is zoned for mixed use and commercial subdivisions and the project will open up opportunities for up to 300 acres of additional development in the city.
Marks said the project has been in the works for around a year, with additional work in the last few months as the city prepares for a Buc-ee's Athens. While the $5.5-million price tag for the sewer project may seem steep, Athens was able to take advantage of "very low interest rates" when refinancing and "added basically zero to our debt service," the mayor said.
Athens has also applied for a $750,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, according to Holly Hollman, Athens communications specialist. While an exact timeline was not known, Marks said the city plans to have all infrastructure needs and the sewer project finalized before Buc-ee's Athens opens.
