Athens residents with leaves that need to be raked or blown and cleared have less than a week before the city's Public Works Department starts its final pickup of the year.
City officials said the final round of leaf collection will take place Feb. 3 through Feb. 28.
Officials ask residents not to mix limbs or other debris with leaves, or they will not be collected. Do not block traffic lanes or drainage inlets with leaves.
Leaf collection is as follows:
• If garbage pickup is Tuesday, your leaf collection is the week of Feb. 3-7;
• If garbage pickup is Wednesday, your leaf collection is the week of Feb. 10-14;
• If garbage pickup is Thursday, your leaf collection is the week of Feb. 17-21;
• If garbage pickup is Friday, your leaf collection is the week of Feb. 24-28.
Officials said the schedule is subject to change depending on the weather.
