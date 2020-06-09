Federal authorities paid a visit to the city schools superintendent Tuesday, but officials haven't released a reason why.
Paul Daymond, spokesperson for the FBI-Birmingham field office, confirmed the FBI was at the home of Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay on Tuesday morning, calling it a "law enforcement action" but providing no further comment.
Athens Police said they assisted the FBI in the action but were not part of any joint investigation involving Holladay.
In a statement, Holladay said there were "absolutely no charges filed" against him and that he remained proud to be ACS' superintendent.
"I appreciate so much the overwhelming support from my friends and community," he said.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
