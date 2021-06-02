The 1975 Athens High School football team went 12-1-1 and earned the Class 3A state title by defeating Andalusia 35-15. Now, almost 50 years later, Athens native and nationally recognized author and sports journalist Keith Dunnavant is looking to put together a documentary on the '75 Golden Eagles and their accomplishment.
The City of Athens voted unanimously May 24 to become a sponsor of the documentary at the cost of $3,000. Funds made from the documentary will be donated to the “Feed the Eagles” program created by head coach Cody Gross in 2019 to make sure players receive proper nutrition during the preseason and season.
“Keith is so talented, and as a hometown guy, it's an honor to have him do this and want to do it,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “It's a great tribute to Athens and the 1975 team.”
Dunnavant began his career locally before attending the University of Alabama. He went on to work for several major publications and has appeared on ESPN, HBO, Showtime, Epix and the SEC Network. Dunnavant has written documentaries on Paul “Bear” Bryant, Bart Starr and Joe Montana.
Council member Chris Seibert said Dunnavant has already interviewed some of the members of the 1975 team, including head coach Larry McCoy. Other related names that may be included are Steve Parker, Freddie Smith and Bill Ming.
“I took him around,” Seibert said. “He got nine sponsors from different businesses and entities in town. He is going to do a series of these in other cities, but he is starting in Athens because that's where he grew up. He was 10 years old when that team (won state).”
Marks said the documentary will give the City of Athens some “wide recognition.”
Athens and Andalusia faced each other again for the 1976 state title, but they were named co-champions after the game ended in a 7-7 tie. Athens won state again in 2006.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.