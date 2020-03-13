Mom and pop liquor stores in Athens have always found it difficult to compete with state liquor stores, something the city of Athens plans to remedy.
Currently, mom and pop liquor stores pay 15% in alcohol tax on every bottle they sell. They pass the cost of the tax onto the customer. State liquor stores are unencumbered by this tax. What's more, mom and pop liquor stores are required to buy their alcohol beverages from state liquor stores. This puts them at a disadvantage when trying to compete with the state stores, said Athens City Clerk Annette Barnes-Threet.
In an effort to address this disparity, Athens City Council members agreed Tuesday to cut the alcohol tax paid by mom and pop liquor stores from 15% down to 10%.
"It's obviously hard for them to compete," Barnes-Threet said. "Huntsville has a 15% tax on alcoholic beverages at restaurants, but no tax on package stores. The council wasn't willing to go that far, but they did want to give them a break, so they reduced (the tax) to 10%."
The tax reduction will take effect May 1, she said.
The city has a third party doing tax collections, so the city will notify them of the change. They will send letters to liquor stores giving them 30 days notice of the tax decrease.
"That will give them time to make changes to their cash registers and make any other changes they need," Barnes-Threet said.
She said the tax reduction must begin on the first of a month. May 1 was the first month the change could take effect and still allow for proper notification.
