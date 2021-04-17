Athens residents will soon get the chance to learn more about a new master plan that the city has in the works.
The City of Athens, along with consultant Town Planning & Urban Design Collaborative LLC, will be hosting a community kickoff meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Council chamber at City Hall.
An update will be given on the city's comprehensive master plan, dubbed "Athens 2040." Residents are welcome to join in person or via Zoom call. Social distancing guidelines will be maintained at the in-person meeting.
Mayor Ronnie Marks said City of Athens Planner Lakeisha Johnson and the planning department have put together the meeting.
“Our team has done a great deal of work on this, and it's time for the community input and to lay out those details,” Marks said.
According to a release for the event, a comprehensive plan is a long-range policy document that establishes the vision and goals for how the city wants to grow over the next 20 years.
“The comprehensive plan will be used to help guide and improve livability, economics, mobility, recreation, employment, services and education in the city,” the planning department said in the release. “Through this process, the community will inform the vision and goals for the future.”
Visit Athens2040.com to register for the Zoom presentation. Athens City Hall is located at 200 W. Hobbs St.
“The public will have several opportunities to get engaged and participate in the process, starting with the community kickoff event,” the planning department said. “Join us then to find out more about the goals of the Athens 2040 project and to share your ideas for the future.”
The City Council voted to use Town Planning & Urban Design Collaborative LLC for its consultant on the new comprehensive master plan at its Jan. 25 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.