A property use issue between a local contracting company and neighbors of one of its construction sites has led to the City of Athens deannexing over 80 acres of land near its city limits during Monday's meeting.
Grayson Carter & Son Contracting requested a 81.86-acre parcel of property located directly west of 18544 Moyers Road be deannexed so construction could continue at the site. One of the property owners whose land adjoins the site, the Hilliard family, wrote a letter to the Council in opposition of the deannexation, saying doing so would allow the contractor to continue to operate what they considered an “illegal dirt pit.” Such construction sites are not allowed inside Athens city limits by ordinance.
City Engineer Michael Griffin read the letter on behalf of the family, who could not attend due to illness. In the letter, the Hilliards said construction has been stopped by the city engineering department twice due to the site violating city ordinance.
The family also said the construction has gone on for three years, during which trucks have come and gone regularly to remove dirt from several acres of the property. They said this kicks up dust, makes noise and causes their house to rattle at times.
The Hilliards also said the trucks coming and going from the construction site left damage to areas of Moyers Road. They said they worry about the loss of property value due to no one wanting to live next to the construction site.
Tim Morris, project manager for Grayson Carter & Son, spoke on behalf of the company in response to the reading of the Hilliards' letter. He said the company wants to be good neighbors and has not reached out to the Hilliards as of yet, but the company believes it should.
“We ask that you accept on good faith we will reach out to those neighbors and try to come to some terms of agreement,” Morris said.
Morris said the contractor had made repairs to Moyers Road as damage occurred in an attempt to be good neighbors.
After some discussion, the Council voted 4-1 in favor of the deannexation, with the lone objection being District 3 Councilman Frank Travis. The parcel of land is in his district, and as such Travis said he felt it would be an “insult” to the people he represents were he to vote yes on the resolution.
“Grayson Carter & Son invited us down and did a good job of telling us their goals for the construction site and how they are wanting to work in concert with their neighbors,” Travis said.
Travis said he has nothing against the contractor and hopes the company and the Hilliard family can meet together to come to a compromise.
“Deannextion would not do anything for the property owners; it just allows the company to keep moving dirt,” he said.
Councilman Harold Wales said he also discussed the issue with the contractor and he personally could not see any reason not to support the deannexation. He also said he fully understood Travis' stance on the subject.
Councilmen Chris Seibert and Wayne Harper expressed their wishes that the company try to work with the Hilliard family on some sort of compromise.
“I do think that's the right thing to do,” Seibert said.
