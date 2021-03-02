All it took was one phone call for the City of Athens to send out an alert Monday, warning residents that someone was trying to scam area businesses out of funds.
According to Lisa Brooks, who is over Athens' business license department, the City received a phone call from a local business owner stating someone was trying to demand payment over the phone to collect on a delinquent business license.
“One phone call is enough,” Brooks said. “We want people to be aware someone has done this.”
Brooks said business licenses are renewed annually, and that process can be handled over the phone or by email, though by mail is the most common method.
“We do call and tell people when their license renewal is due, but we are not going to demand payment over the phone. People can pay that way, but we will not demand it,” she said
Brooks advised the best way to prevent this scam is for business owners to be aware if their license is active or not. She said if anyone is unsure, they are “more than welcome” to call her office at 256-262-1397.
“We will be happy to talk with them and check their status,” she said.
Brooks said renewing a business license is generally not a difficult task. A fee schedule of license fees can be found on the City of Athens website, along with any other pertinent information related to opening a business.
