The civil case against a former Limestone County judge accused of misusing his office for personal gain has been dismissed, records show.
The Judicial Inquiry Commission requested a dismissal or stay of the case against former district judge Douglas Lee Patterson on July 21. In the motion, the JIC said the criminal case may provide "factual findings for many essential allegations of” their initial complaint and asked they either be granted a dismissal with the option to refile after the criminal trial or that the case be continued until after the criminal trial is complete.
On Tuesday, after receiving no response from Patterson's legal team, the Alabama Court of the Judiciary granted the dismissal without prejudice. Chief Judge Scott Donaldson said given the coronavirus pandemic, there were too many uncertainties with granting a stay of the case instead.
"I anticipate that when jury trials resume for criminal proceedings, courts may be required to first address cases against defendants who have been incarcerated awaiting trial or otherwise must be given scheduling priority based on other factors," Donaldson said in his ruling.
Patterson was released on bail shortly after his arrest in December 2019. He is charged with using his position or office for personal gain, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly and third-degree theft. However, the pandemic led to a June 15 jury trial being postponed, and a new date has not been set yet.
In the meantime, Patterson remained on paid leave. Records show he received $108,828 in pay from September 2019, when he was placed on leave following confirmation by state officials of an investigation, to July, when he resigned. In his resignation letter, Patterson said stepping down "should not be viewed in any way as an admission of guilt" but was instead him doing what was "best for my family and the people of Limestone County."
The JIC said in their motion to dismiss that they were unaware of any way they could recoup the funds paid to Patterson in that time period. However, they asked Patterson at least be required to pay back some of the funds spent preparing for the trial.
In his ruling, Donaldson agreed, ordering Patterson to pay $563.44 to the JIC and $430 in court reporting fees to the Administrative Office of Courts.
A hearing on a possible dismissal of Patterson's criminal case has been set for Aug. 27. According to court records filed Wednesday, the hearing is to determine the merits of a motion by defense attorneys to dismiss "all counts of indictment due to undue influence" and to declare a portion of the Alabama Ethics Act "unconstitutional on its face and as applied in this case."
