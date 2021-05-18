Limestone County Career Technical Center recently celebrated students in the Class of 2021 with a signing day and outdoor recognition ceremony.
More than 1,000 attended the ceremony Thursday, with students wearing the graduation caps and gowns from their base school as they received recognition for the years of work they put into developing knowledge and skills at the tech center. Limestone County Schools Public Relations Specialist Ashley Graves said it was the first time the ceremony had been held on The Square in Athens.
"It surpassed all of our expectations," LCCTC Director John Wilson said. "Having it on The Square was a way to promote unity within our system and Athens City (Schools)."
He said 200 seniors took part in the ceremony and thanked Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and the Limestone County Commission for helping the tech center host the event downtown.
The day before, 19 of the graduating seniors gathered to sign their letters of intent for after graduation. Some signed on to join the workforce at local businesses after they get their high school diploma, while others signed on to continue their education at a post-secondary institution. LCS announced two would be joining the military.
"A lot of these kids are getting opportunities to go to work right after high school, and that's certainly something we need to celebrate," LCS Superintendent Randy Shearouse said.
It's the second time LCCTC has hosted a signing day for seniors. The first was in 2019, but a statewide closure of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic prevented them from hosting a ceremony last year.
Wilson said this year's signing day focused primarily on seniors who had participated in the Ready to Work program, though all of this year's seniors had participated in job interviews at the tech center that earned them on-the-spot job offers or an offer for a second interview. He said students who hadn't yet turned 18 were told their resume would be kept on file and to call after their 18th birthday.
"The industries are fighting over every one of our graduating seniors," Wilson said.
Upcoming graduations
Students at the tech center travel from all across Limestone County to attend, including from Athens High. Graduation ceremonies for Athens City and Limestone County school systems are scheduled as follows:
• Athens Renaissance, 7 p.m. today;
• Athens High, 7 p.m. Thursday;
• Clements High, 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 25;
• West Limestone High, 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25;
• Elkmont High, 5 p.m. Thursday, May 27;
• Ardmore High, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27;
• Tanner High, 5 p.m. Friday, May 28; and
• East Limestone High, 7 p.m. Friday, May 28.
Graduation ceremonies will be held outside on each school's campus. LCS said in the event of rain, ceremonies may be moved indoors and seating will be limited.
