Students in Clements High's Builders Club recently celebrated a successful spring project that has served to teach organizational and leadership skills while also benefiting families in need in Limestone County.
Hanah Sims, sixth-grade English teacher and Clements Builders Club sponsor, said club members collected hundreds of items this semester for a pantry operated by the Limestone County Department of Human Resources. Where a kitchen pantry may hold canned goods, this pantry focuses on personal hygiene products that someone may need, like toothbrushes, deodorant and hairbrushes.
Sims said a friend showed her the list of needed items on Facebook, and when she suggested to the students in the club, they were more than on board.
"A lot of our kids are in foster care or involved with it, so they've dealt with the DHR before and they had some sort of connection" to the drive, Sims said.
DHR provides some of the items in a goodie bag for children and teenagers who are entering foster care. In addition to toiletry items like shampoo and conditioner or disposable razors and shaving cream, club members collected washcloths, hand towels, toilet paper, facial tissues, diapers, baby wipes, combs and more.
The drive was also shared to the school's social media, giving parents, other students and members of the Clements community a chance to participate. The drive lasted one month, but it didn't take long for donations to come pouring in.
"They were bringing me stuff all the time," Sims said. "People would leave stuff at the front office. ... I was piling it up behind my desk and running out of room to store it, I had so much stuff."
The club also collected about $500 in monetary donations, allowing Sims to purchase even more items for the drive. The collection of items was given to DHR this week.
"I think she was a little overwhelmed at how much stuff we had," Sims said of the presentation to DHR.
Builders Club is designed for students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades as a middle-school version of Key Club. Lane Williamson, a Clements eighth grader who has participated in Builders Club for three years, said it was great to participate in the DHR drive.
"It was a lot of stuff," he said of their collection.
Williamson said he appreciates getting to help people in the community and looks forward to continuing the work when he reaches high school and can participate in Key Club. Sims said students in either club can learn leadership skills that will benefit them throughout life, and getting to organize and manage collections like those for DHR or other organizations in their community has proven to be a great help.
"We try to do a couple different projects every year," she said, praising club members for their support of each project.
