Students at Clements High are hard at work helping others this season, from volunteering at holiday events to collecting donations for those in need.
Clements counselor Tammy Moss estimated 150 students from five clubs and the school’s athletic teams are participating in service projects at the school this year. As a result, eight families and more than a hundred nursing home residents can enjoy a little more joy for Christmas.
“They’re just amazing,” Moss said. “When there is a need, our kids are the first ones to jump and be ready to help.”
Students in the school’s Builders Club, a junior high version of its Key Club, collected throw blankets, lotions and tissues for nursing home residents. Moss said they were able to create 150 goodie bags with the collected items, which will be distributed next weekend.
“This is their first project for this year, but they plan to do another big community-involved one in the spring,” Moss said.
Meanwhile, student athletes and members of the Clements FFA, Beta clubs and Key Club adopted eight families for the holiday. They raised money, purchased gifts and wrapped them for families in the Clements community.
Moss said it’s an ongoing project the clubs participate in every year. Families that might need a little assistance at the holidays are recommended to the counselors, who can then pass the information along when a club sponsor says their students are looking for a family to help.
“Every school has needy families, so instead of choosing an Angel off the (Salvation Army) tree, they want to help families in our community,” Moss said.
She said most students have been working on their service projects since the beginning of November, adding it helps them have more empathy for their classmates because they can see firsthand the need in their community.
