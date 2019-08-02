When the first day of school begins Monday at Clements High School, students and staff will have heavy hearts following the loss of one of their own.
Addie Katherine Baker was killed Wednesday in an ATV crash off Blackburn Road. The 14-year-old rising freshman was a talented softball player and admired by both her peers and adults.
Clements High Principal Brad Newton became the school's principal in February and hadn't yet gotten to know her well. He was touched, however, by the outpouring of calls he received after the accident.
“Every single person who called made a point to talk about how good a person she was, how wonderful she was and how inspiring she was,” Newton said. “It's so uplifting to hear something said like that about a kid.”
Bret McGill, chairman of the Limestone County Board of Education, and his wife, Traci, got to know Baker well because they coached softball teams she played on with the McGills' daughter, Raley.
“They were pretty close,” McGill said of his daughter's relationship with Baker. “For most of these kids, this is their first experience losing someone. There will be some tough reminders when school starts back. It will be tough for a little while.”
Traci McGill posted a number of photos on her Facebook page featuring Baker either playing softball or having fun with players on the team. In the post, she explained Baker was “loved very much” and asked for prayers for Baker's family and friends in the days ahead.
“My heart is broken like theirs, but I know we will all cherish the memories on and off the field,” she said. “Addie was such a sweet and respectful person who always did whatever was asked of her and was best for her team and friends. She was kind, encouraging, hard-working, talented, smart and as beautiful on the inside as out.”
A vigil for Baker was set to be held Thursday night during a scheduled open house at Clements High School. Counselors and staff were also to be available to meet with students as needed. Newton said grief counselors from the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama would also be at the school for Monday's first day.
Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk said he was “deeply saddened” by Baker's passing, especially with school starting back Monday.
“It's tragic to see a life with such promise cut short so early, and my tearful prayers go to that family during this difficult time,” he said. “I think the entire Limestone County Schools community is in thoughtful prayer behind the family at this time.”
Baker's funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home with Mike Green officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery.
