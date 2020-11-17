The Limestone County Board of Education accepted the resignation of a local coach Monday following an investigation into allegations that he engaged in sexual activity with a student.
Brody Norceal Gibson, 26, is formally charged with school employee engaging in sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under 19. Records listed him as an assistant football coach, head baseball coach and social studies teacher at Clements High.
Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse said Gibson was placed on administrative leave and taken in for questioning after "a report of an inappropriate relationship" between Gibson and a student surfaced at Clements.
Gibson was arrested Oct. 9 following an investigation by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. Court records reference an incident around Oct. 5 in which Gibson engaged in oral sex with a student. He was released shortly after his arrest on $7,500 bond.
A preliminary hearing in the case is currently set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1.
