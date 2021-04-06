Temperature plays a big part in the success or failure of many crops like peaches and strawberries. A warm winter can leave chill hours lacking for peaches, and late freezes can adversely effect fruit that has already started growing.
Fortunately, the nights Limestone County saw a freeze over the last week should have “minimal effect” on local fruit crops, according to Doug Chapman with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. Chapman covers commercial horticulture at the Tennessee Valley Regional Research and Extension Center in Belle Mina.
“We have made all the precautions that we could,” Chapman said. “There was some damage to the peach trees, but there will still be a crop. When we do have things like this come around, we have some capabilities of running overhead irrigation and other tricks of the trade.”
Chapman said the area is in “good shape” for peach chill hours. He said there was some damage to the trees in February during the cold snap.
“We lost some buds,” he said. “It was a little unprecedented, but we will still be fine. We were really close to having a serious problem, but we did not. It was not as serious as it could have been.”
Chapman said harvest of early peach varieties should occur around the end of May and pick up with more varieties in June. He said some orchards, like Isom's in Athens, will sell directly to customers.
“When my peach growers have a good year, it's a good year for the county,” he said. “We also grow things like apples and strawberries around here. Strawberries have become very important to some folks. There are not a lot of acres, but the people who grow strawberries depend on them."
Bush crops like strawberries were covered up before the freezes occurred. Chapman said many farms were uncovering those crops Monday.
According to Chapman, farmers are now beginning to plan the planting of early vegetables like broccoli and cabbage.
“Cold crops are going into the ground now,” he said. “It is probably pretty enough to start planting some other stuff, too.”
