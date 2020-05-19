Tanner High senior Montez Wiggins starting applying for colleges knowing he wanted to be a political science major and eventually a lawyer.
He didn't expect so many colleges to be ready to help him get there. As of Friday, more than 20 colleges and universities had sent back acceptance letters, and the accompanying scholarship offers totaled more than $1.2 million.
"It was just disbelief," Wiggins said of his reaction. "I didn't expect it. I expected to get into a few schools, but not get into that many or receive that much in scholarships."
Wiggins said he received offers from Pennsylvania State University, Howard University, the University of Alabama, the University of Denver, the University of Miami and Alabama A&M, to name a few. However, there was one school in particular that stuck out to him: Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York.
His family hoped for him to stay closer to home, he said, but he felt moving out of state would provide more opportunities for growth and new experiences. He was unable to tour the university earlier this year, but he looks forward to visiting New York for the first time.
"It's all new," he said. "I'm a little nervous, but I'm excited."
He's also grateful for the opportunity to prove Tanner High is more than just a sports school.
"A lot of people, when they think of Tanner, they think of a school that just excels in sports, but I wanted to show people we excel at other things as well," Wiggins said.
He praised teachers for going above and beyond to help him achieve his college and career readiness goals. He plans to complete his bachelor's degree in three years.
"The teachers (at Tanner) are just amazing," he said. "They make class interesting, and if you need help, they'll help you. They devote their lives to their students."
Meanwhile, Tanner High administrators spoke just as highly of Wiggins.
"He works really hard, but he supports his classmates and he's there for his friends," Tanner High principal Deborah Kenyon said. "He's got his goals, and he's going to do everything he can to reach his goals. ... He's someone who wants to give back, and you can tell that by the career choice he's made. He wants to be the type of attorney that helps people, which speaks volumes."
"All I need to know about him is what he's done," Tanner High counselor Velvet Black said. "We didn't do this; he did this. That tells me a lot about what kind of student he'll be and what kind of lawyer he'll be and what kind of person he'll be."
Wiggins said he's always wanted to be a lawyer. As he's grown older and spent more time exploring his passion for history and politics, he said he's realized public interest law is the path for him.
"I want to influence policy, just to make the lives of everyone around me better," Wiggins told The News Courier.
Limestone County Schools generally does not release how much a student is offered in scholarships, but Kenyon asked special permission as Wiggins' total continued to climb. She said Tanner has recently begun placing more emphasis on students learning about the opportunities available to them after high school, including College and Career Days, where students meet with representatives from area schools, industry and military recruitment offices.
The school also hosts signing events for all seniors interested in pursuing college after high school. Students can add their name to a large banner in the school announcing their commitment to continuing their education and pose with "College Bound!" photo props. There are also days devoted to completing college applications.
However, Wiggins encouraged underclassmen not to wait until their senior year to start preparing for life after high school.
"Start as early as you can," he said. "I started around this time last year, and I still felt like I didn't have the time to complete everything I wanted to complete."
Wiggins, who served as a senior class officer and earned a 3.83 GPA at Tanner, will receive his high school diploma during Tanner's graduation ceremony, 6 p.m. Thursday, May 21, on the Tanner High football field.
