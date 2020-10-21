Applying for college can be an expensive, confusing and time-consuming process, especially if a student wants to apply at multiple schools or isn't sure how to get the information they need to complete applications.
Fortunately, students across Limestone County will have an easier go of it this week, as more than 60 colleges and universities in eight states have agreed to waive application fees for Alabama College Application Week. Additionally, many schools are promoting the week through college application celebrations, including visits from college and career coaches, contests to see which student applies to the most schools and even photo props for sharing their accomplishments on social media.
"It opens a lot more opportunities to you, to apply to schools you might not be able to," said Tanner High Principal Deborah Kenyon. "We tend to make a big deal out of it."
She said staff and students at Tanner are encouraged to wear shirts and colors from their favorite college or university. Juniors and seniors will also have resources and time available throughout the week so they can research schools, find answers to questions and get help filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
"A lot of schools require you to do FAFSA before you even apply for a scholarship," Kenyon said. "It's very difficult to navigate for anyone, so having those different tools this week at the teachers' fingertips for students to explore is going to empower them to go after it if that's what they want to do."
The U.S. Department of Labor estimates nearly 90% of America's future careers will require employees to have postsecondary experience, whether that's an associate degree, bachelors or more. Alabama College Application Week was started eight years ago to help more students get that experience without worrying about the cost of fees.
It was later combined with the Cash for College FAFSA Initiative to help even more students.
"A key goal is to increase the number of young people, especially first-generation and low-income students, pursuing college degrees," according to a release from the Alabama State Department of Education. "Last year during Alabama College Application Week, more than 130 schools had 100% senior class participation."
The week ends Friday, so students that wish to get involved should do so sooner rather than later. Visit https://bit.ly/ALCAC2020 for a complete list of participating colleges and universities, as well as discount codes and other information needed to waive the application fee.
