Traci Collins has accepted the position of president at Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Collins has served as interim president and chief nursing officer since July.
“The past year has definitely been a challenging time for not only our hospital, but all health care workers across the world,” Collins said. “To be chosen to lead Athens-Limestone Hospital is an honor, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my community and our patients in this role. I look forward to continuing to champion the excellent quality, service and safety that we deliver to our patients.”
Collins, a 30-year health care veteran, has done an outstanding job leading Athens-Limestone Hospital during the pandemic, according to hospital spokesperson Felicia Lambert.
“Her experience in nursing and in many other areas of health care will serve her well in leading the hospital,” Lambert said.
Collins earned a nursing degree at Calhoun Community College and a master of science in nursing from the University of Alabama.
“As a longtime employee in Athens, Traci is widely respected across the organization,” Lambert said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.