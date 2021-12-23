The existence of groups like the Limestone Child Advocacy Center are often described as both a blessing and a curse. A blessing that local children affected by abuse or neglect have such a resource to help them and their families during tough times, a curse that such an entity is needed to begin with.
One of the main functions of child advocacy centers is to conduct forensic interviews — a single session, recorded interview designed to elicit a child’s unique information when there are concerns of possible abuse or when the child has witnessed violence against another person.
Child advocacy centers often use things like stuffed animals, toys and play dough to help comfort children during these interviews, as the topics they are discussing are often some of the worst experiences of their lives.
Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing recently reached out to LCAC and asked if the center could benefit from a toy drive. Thus a partnership was struck, and a competition began.
“Our business partnering groups — women's, minority and veterans affinity groups — had this idea they wanted to do a toy drive, and I knew the Limestone Child Advocacy Center had an awesome mission, and they are looking for donations like this on an ongoing basis,” said Jessica Luther, external affairs specialist for MTM. “We put together a competition plant-wide with Alabama, Kentucky, Auburn and (Alabama) A&M boxes. Whichever team raised the most in toys, they would have their college's fight song played over our tone system on Jan. 10 during the national championship. So, things got a little heated, as you would imagine.”
Luther said the friendly competition got “a little heated,” the end result was several tables full of gifts to donate to LCAC.
“At the end of the day, Alabama A&M was the winner, but it was a win-win because we were able to bring everything to the LCAC, and we hope to continue doing work like this,” Luther said.
Christina Bowsher, community awareness coordinator for LCAC, said donations like this really help out the center.
“We use the Play-Doh during our forensic interviews,” Bowsher said. “We use it so the children can be distracted, maybe not feel all the weight of what has happened to them and as a way for them to connect with the interviewer. Having that alone is wonderful, but having these toys is something we will not have to stress over maybe not having for the rest of the year. This is great.”
Bowsher said the center is currently aiding 40 children and their families, with 50 forensic interviews conducted since Oct. 1.
Shauna Bates, assistant manager of production with MTM, said it is very exciting to be able to donate to LCAC.
“I have always believed in giving back to the community,” Bates said. “We also donated to the North Alabama Food Bank for Thanksgiving.”
