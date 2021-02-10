People traveling down U.S. 72 on the eastern side of Athens are sure to have seen construction on one of the newest restaurants in town.
Building is almost complete on the new Chipotle location, and a March opening is expected for the eatery.
According to Court Wolbe, chief operations officer for real estate company CSC Properties LLC, which helped bring Chipotle to the city, the building will be handed over to the restaurant chain by the end of this month.
“It usually takes a few weeks to train all of the employees, then they usually do some kind of soft opening,” he said.
Wolbe said he did not know of any specific target date for the opening outside of March being the expected month.
One thing that will set the Athens location apart from some older Chipotle locations is the addition of what the company calls the “Chipotlane,” a drive-thru lane for customers who have preordered and paid for their food online or through an app. According to the company's website, this allows the Chipotlane customers to receive their food much faster, since everything is ready to go once they get there.
Coming to town
According to Wolbe, CSC Properties, which is based out of Clearwater, Florida, finds potentially ideal locations for businesses like Chipotle.
“We found that location on Highway 72 and submitted that site,” he said. “We have several in development, so we can tell what they are looking for. That area is so busy and has such a high traffic count. I think that location will be dynamite.”
Wolbe said while researching the area, he went around the city and asked people how they felt about Chipotle building an Athens location. He said he could tell “folks were fired up” about the new restaurant option.
“Chipotle is a phenomenal organization,” he said. “I think the residents will be very happy.”
Former queen
The location that will soon be Chipotle was once a Dairy Queen. The property was purchased in November 2019 by a women-owed investment and development company out of New York and Toronto called Soland Partners.
According to Rebecca Richardson of Soland Partners, CSC Properties purchased the property recently for the new Chipotle location.
“The Dairy Queen footprint with drive-thru was a great plug and play acquisition for CSC/Chipotle,” Richardson said.
The News Courier will have more information on Soland Partners in a future article. Though based in New York and Canada, Richardson said her company is “bullish” on Athens and plans to grow its footprint in the area.
