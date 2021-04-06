The Limestone County Commission has approved 22 miles of paving projects across its four districts, totaling more than $1.1 million in improvements for county roads, records show.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the 2021 paving schedule during their meeting Monday. Marc Massey, the county's engineer, said the work could begin as soon as the second week of May and will likely run through early October.
"I think it's a fairly extensive list of paving projects that (commissioners) have been requested for us to do this year," he said during the meeting.
Massey said the 22.06 miles are in addition to Rebuild Alabama projects that were approved for the county at a previous meeting. Of the projects approved Monday, District 3 has the largest portion at 7.58 miles, while District 4 has the smallest portion at 2.39 miles.
District 2 Commissioner Danny Barksdale noted one of the projects in his district was a repaving of Providence Drive, a road in the Legacy Grove Subdivision.
"We're having to repave a road before the subdivision is completely finished," Barksdale said. "That subdivision was paved before Marc got here, and I'm grateful to him for instituting some subdivision regulations where we inspect these roads before they accept it by the county. ... Hopefully, we'll see less of that repaving before the subdivision is complete, because that just doesn't sit well with me."
Massey explained after the meeting that some of those regulations include deeper subgrade and more asphalt on new roads. He said the road into Legacy Grove was first built several years ago and has seen a lot of truck traffic as construction continues on the subdivision.
Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to grant preliminary approval for a 12th addition of 59 lots to Legacy Grove, on the east side of Mooresville Road. It was one of nine subdivisions approved Monday.
New paver
If all goes well, county crews will have a new paver to use as they work their way through the schedule. Massey said the rubber tire asphalt paver would take the county "into the big leagues," as it will easily double how much asphalt the county can distribute in a day and could triple it.
Commissioners approved purchasing the new paver during Monday's meeting. Massey said it was currently in Chattanooga, Tennessee, but should arrive in Limestone County within the next few weeks.
Paving schedule
The following projects were approved Monday as part of the 2021 paving schedule. They listed in tentative order of completion:
• Clem Road, from Thach Road to Upper Fort Hampton Road, level and double surface;
• Coggins Road, from Old School House Road to Alabama 53, level and double surface;
• Buddy Garrett Road, from Airport Road to Garrett Road, level and double surface;
• Hatchett Ridge Road, from Nuclear Plant Road to the end, level and double surface;
• Laughmiller Road, from the Rogers Group Quarry to U.S. 31, double surface;
• Burgreen Road, from Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road to U.S. 72, patch and resurface;
• Copperfield Lane, from Dickens Lane to U.S. 72, patch and resurface;
• Andrea Lane, from Hutchins Circle to County Line Road, patch and resurface;
• Various roads in District 4, patching;
• Drawbaugh Road, from Holt Road to Mooresville Road, level and double surface;
• Clement Gin Road, from Alabama 251 to the end, level and double surface;
• Bridges Road, from Jennings Chapel Road to McKee Road, level and double surface;
• Sod Road, from U.S. 72 to the end, level and double surface;
• Grubbs Road, from Zehner Road to Blackburn Road, double surface;
• Bell Road, from Zehner Road to Blackburn Road, double surface;
• Hammons Road, from Grubbs Road to Bell Road, double surface;
• Various roads in District 4, patching;
• Duggar Road, from Piney Chapel Road to the end, level and double surface;
• Roberts Road, from Elkton Road to the end, level and double surface;
• Chapman Hollow Road, from Alabama 99 to Easter Ferry Road, level and double surface;
• Craft Road, from the west end to McCulley Mill Road, patch and resurface;
• Craft Lane, from the pipe crossing to the dead end, mill, patch and resurface;
• Ransom Springs Drive, from Craft Lane to the dead, mill, patch and resurface;
• Zehner Road, from Brownsferry Road to Ripley Road, resurface;
• Capshaw Road, from Jones Road to East Limestone Road, patch and stripe; and
• Providence Drive, from Mooresville Road to the joint past Summerfield Drive, patch and resurface.
Other business
In other business, commissioners approved the following:
• Purchasing a new trash pickup truck for District 1;
• Appointing Larry Hall to the Pryor Field Airport Authority Board as a member at-large;
• Nine personnel actions, including four hires, two transfers and a job description change;
• Merit increases for 13 employees; and
• Adjusting the speed limit on Newby Road, from Gray Road to U.S. 72, to 35 mph for large trucks.
Visit limestonecounty-al.gov to view the complete agenda and a video recording of the meeting and work session.
