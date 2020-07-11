The Limestone County Commission on Monday approved the expansion of a commercial subdivision in the eastern side of the county, allowing space for 14 more lots and multiple new businesses near the intersection of U.S. 72 and Mooresville Road.
The commission did not discuss which, if any, businesses might be taking up residence in Midpointe Business Park. County engineer Marc Massey described the agenda item as more of an administrative effort to prevent commissioners from having to approve multiple items related to the expansion.
The park was granted preliminary approval for a three-lot major subdivision at the May 18 meeting. That approval was expanded Monday to a total of 17 lots with "subsequent roadway," with Massey explaining owners felt more comfortable with the economy now than they had in May.
"They made this a smaller subdivision because they were concerned about the current economic situation, but since then, they've decided they want to proceed" with a larger commercial subdivision, he said.
The subdivision is about 1,600 feet west of the intersection of Mooresville Road and U.S. 72, on the north side of U.S. 72.
Other business
In other business, the commission approved the following:
• Resolution authorizing Community Consultants Inc. to provide grant application preparation and administrative services on federal grant projects;
• Charter Communications right-of-entry agreement at Sarrell Dental;
• Senior community service employment program host agency agreement between Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments and Alabama Department of Senior Services, as well as a second agreement between TARCOG and Senior Service America Inc.;
• Digital information cooperative agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for a Federal Highway Administration grant in the amount of $12,500 to be applied toward the completion of the 2020 photography and mapping project, which includes $2,500 in county funds;
• Memorandum of understanding with the City of Athens concerning municipal elections;
• Memorandum of agreement with the City of Madison for the resurfacing of Hardiman and Burgreen roads;
• Agreement with Morell Engineering Inc. to provide construction engineering and inspection services on the Shaw Road resurfacing project;
• Appointing Valerie Hendrix to the HealthCare Authority of Athens-Limestone County, effective July 6 through Dec. 31, as well as reappointing Hendrix and Camilla Gaston to the authority, effective Jan. 1, 2021;
• Bid awarded to W.H. Thomas Oil for gasoline and diesel at 30 cents margin over rack from July 6 to Oct. 5;
• Personnel actions and merit increases, including the addition of a transitional administrator for the commission office through Dec. 31;
• Three two-lot minor subdivisions — Messer Place on Lydia Corey Road in District 4; York Acres Subdivision, west of the intersection of Evans Road and York Lane in District 2; and Gatlin Acres, northwest of Cedar Acres Drive and Long Meadow Road intersection;
• Use of the farmers market by the Limestone County Master Gardeners Association for monthly meetings through December;
• Removing data collection software and desks from the engineering department's inventory, a copier and printer from Reappraisal and four Fujitsu tablets from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office;
• Transferring a 2011 Dodge Nitro from Appraisal to the Council on Aging; and
• A public hearing to discuss the Fiscal Year 2020 Community Development Block Grant Program and proposed application to submit to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs for funding consideration.
Visit limestonecounty-al.gov for links to a detailed agenda and minutes for the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.