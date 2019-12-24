A candidate for Limestone County Commission who was recently denied access to the primary ballot by the Alabama Republican Party says he will continue to run.
LaDon Townsend, who qualified to run as a Republican against incumbent District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison, was disqualified after a hearing before the Alabama Republican Executive Committee. The challenge to Townsend's candidacy was filed by Eric Redd, a former Republican candidate for Limestone County sheriff.
A statement issued Friday night by Townsend said his campaign would continue.
“I wanted to let everyone know that I am not giving up. I am still running for District 4 County Commissioner,” he said in a written statement. “I am still working on the rights that were taken away from not only me, but all of you as well. I will not give up fighting for our right to vote for who we want. I have always been a hard worker, always done what is right, and I do not plan to stop now.”
Townsend, however, hasn't decided what route he'll take — run as an independent on the November ballot or fight the Alabama Republican Party in court. He said he's still investigating the circumstances that led to his removal from the March 3 primary ballot.
“I trusted in the system, and I trusted in the Republican Party that it would do the right thing,” he said. “They let me down on that.”
If Townsend runs as an independent in the November 2020 election, he'll need the signatures of 194 registered voters by Tuesday, March 3. That number represents 3% of District 4 voters who voted in the 2018 gubernatorial election.
“I don't think I'll have a problem with that,” he said, adding he's had overwhelming community support since losing the ballot challenge.
“Your support has been humbling over the past days, weeks and months,” he said in his statement. “I ask that you continue to spread the word and keep my name out there. … Let’s keep working hard for our community, district, and Limestone County.”
As of the Dec. 2 reporting period, Townsend's campaign had raised $8,977.90. Harrison's campaign had raised $5,483.
Opponent speaks
Harrison on Sunday posted a lengthy statement to his personal Facebook page regarding the Alabama Republican Party's decision to deny Townsend primary ballot access. He said the decision was out of his control and that he had no knowledge of the challenge prior to it being filed. He also said he did not have the ability to stop the challenge.
Harrison went on to say the challenge process “is part of our two-party system,” and that both parties have the right to disqualify candidates. He added the process is “extremely uncomfortable” for those involved.
“There are some who think I took part in making this challenge because I was worried about my re-election. I want to assure you that this was not the case,” Harrison said. “My primary campaign was already in full swing, and I was looking forward to finishing this campaign in March. I enjoy getting out and talking to people about the issues facing District 4. I trust the voters and have never been afraid of any election.”
Harrison said he hoped to act as a “peacemaker” moving forward, and that he would treat Townsend with “honesty and integrity” no matter what decision he makes.
“Though the two parties control the primaries, anyone can still run and vote in the general election,” Harrison said.
The case against Townsend
The challenge to Townsend's candidacy centered on support from Limestone County Democrats, including former District 4 Commissioner Bill Daws and Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. Both men have signs in their yard supporting Townsend.
In Redd's letter to the state party, he also said Townsend was overheard saying he was only running as a Republican because it would be easier to win than as a Democrat.
“I do not believe Mr. Townsend is a loyal Republican according to the standards set forth by the ALGOP, and I humbly ask that you do not approve his qualifying forms,” Redd said in his closing line.
Redd's challenge was submitted Wednesday, Dec. 11. Townsend's hearing before the executive committee was Dec. 16, and his deadline to file an appeal with the state was two days later. He did not file an appeal.
