Current and prospective candidates for the Limestone County Commission were given an opportunity to fill in constituents about themselves and their platforms during a forum hosted by the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce and The News Courier Oct. 22. The forum took place in the Commission chambers at the Clinton Street annex of the Limestone County Courthouse.
Democrat Roger Williams and Republican Danny Barksdale are on the Nov. 3 ballot for District 2, while incumbent Ben Harrison, a Republican, and independent challenger LaDon Townsend are running for District 4.
Each candidate was asked a series of questions they had no prior knowledge of, with both men getting a chance to respond. Questions ranged from what the candidates felt was the biggest issue facing their district to why they felt they were qualified for the office.
District 2
First up were District 2 candidates Barksdale and Williams. Both men were first given a chance to say a little about themselves and why they chose to run for the post.
“I am from Limestone County,” Williams said. “I came down here in 1979. I love this place, and I want to see it prosper. I want everyone to be happy. It's an amazing place to live, and I want to keep it that way.”
“I'm a lifelong resident of Limestone County, with the exception of four years in the Army,” said Barksdale. “I started school on the G.I. Bill and got a degree in accounting from the University of Montevallo. I think I can make a difference in helping Limestone County.”
Among the questions posed to the men were what they believe to be the biggest issue currently facing District 2. The candidates each mentioned the amount of growth the county has faced with more expected to come in the near future.
“I think the main challenge for the Commission is managing our growth within our current revenue funds,” Barksdale said. “The code of Alabama prevents counties, they give them no authority to raise funds at all. You have to redistribute your existing funds. We have resources to deal with it, we are just going to have some inconvenient times with traffic and such.”
“The biggest issue we have in Limestone County, especially in District 2, (is) we have 700 new homes being built,” Williams said. “We've got a plant coming in here, Mazda-Toyota plant, that will bring in about 5,000 new jobs. Our infrastructure is not really set for that. We don't have the money. There is not enough money to cover this. We're going to have to look at different places to draw the money from.”
Williams said he does not believe Limestone County has the means to handle all of the expected growth, while Barksdale contended the county has the ability so long as some funds are shifted around.
“Our county may be facing some issues, but I do not agree with my opponent's statement that Limestone County is in trouble,” said Barksdale. “We have a low unemployment rate, good sources and a great community of some of the finest people I have ever met. We will be experiencing some growing pains like additional traffic, but nothing the people of Limestone County and the Commission cannot effectively manage together.”
In response, Williams said, “I can't see how Danny doesn't believe we're in trouble with all the growth that is going on. On our existing roads, we have potholes everywhere, and we can't even fix them, much less build new roads, new intersections, new schools and add fire departments and police departments. I think we're in serious trouble, and I think you've got to recognize that. If you don't, I don't think you will perform very well as a commissioner.”
District 4
Next up in the forum were the District 4 candidates. Incumbent Harrison said it has been an honor to serve the people of District 4 as their commissioner.
“I am a lifelong resident of Limestone County,” he said as part of his opening statement. “I first ran for office because I care about my community. I'm not your career politician. I come from industry, and I think my voting record reflects that. I'm proud to be a conservative, and I'll always be a consistent, conservative voice on the County Commission. I'm a Christian, a husband, a father and a grandfather who cares about the future of our county.”
Townsend said he has lived in District 4 all of his life and has been a successful poultry farmer for 20 years.
“I'm also an assistant varsity baseball coach at West Limestone High School, where I deal with children every day,” he said. “I am not a career politician. This is my first time running for any political office. I'm wanting to see better things for this district and county. I want to be an independent voice for the people. I want to improve roads, support schools, recruit jobs and demand accountability for our tax dollars. It is time for District 4 to have a commissioner that will communicate and get along with everyone, and I know I can do that with your support.”
Both candidates were asked what they felt was the biggest issue in the district, and the men each answered roads.
“Roads are a huge issue in Distinct 4,” Townsend said. “I've lived there for 46 years, and our roads now are worse than they have ever been. I know there is a funding issue, but I do believe with the right voice and working with the Commission, we need to find some means of funding to help.”
“The biggest issue for my district is the road funding,” Harrison said. “When I came in I was looking at 27% of the funds I needed to maintain our roads on a sustainable basis. I went to try to get more funds, but I also looked to lower cost of construction. I think that is the biggest issue. There won't be money falling from heaven.”
When asked why he believed he deserved the votes of constituents, Harrison said he is proud of his record while on the Commission.
“I love this community, and I want to see it flourish in the years to come,” he said. “I will work to support and defend the people of District 4 every day. As a Christian and Republican, I will stand for honesty, responsible spending, keeping taxes as low as possible and increasing government transparency.”
Townsend said his years as a businessman and willingness to work with others are what qualifies him.
“I am an honest, hardworking successful business owner who will take those values and treat everyone with the dignity and respect they deserve,” he said. “I know there is a lot of learning in this job, but I assure you every job I've had I've learned, and I've been successful in everything I've done. I'll be a voice for all the people of District 4.”
The forum can be viewed in its entirety on The News Courier Youtube channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.