Members of the Limestone County Commission again called on residents to take a few minutes and fill out the 2020 census, reminding them that failure to do so could have serious effects on the years ahead.
More than 40% of Limestone County households have yet to self-respond to the decennial questionnaire, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In some areas, the lack of response is even higher, with parts of southern Limestone County reporting nearly 60% have failed to respond.
"We really need that count, because it means so much to our county," District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet said during the commission's meeting Monday.
The questionnaire takes fewer than 10 minutes to complete and collects data that is used to help determine funding for education, community services, health care and infrastructure. Commission Chairman Collin Daly said he knows he's been accused of being "too repetitive" in talking about the census, but like others with the commission, he believes "we can't be repetitive enough."
"If you love Alabama, that's something you really, really need to do," Daly said. "The money is going to follow the numbers, not the need."
As Limestone County continues to grow, the need for additional funding will grow. Daly said however many people complete the census now will help determine how the county is funded for the next 10 years, or until the next census is completed.
In other words, if only 95,000 residents are counted in the 2020 census, then Limestone County could receive funding based on that 95,000 until 2030, even if the county grows to include 130,000 by then, he explained.
To help gain an accurate count, residents are encouraged to visit my2020census.gov to fill out the questionnaire online. The U.S. Census Bureau will also send census takers to various locations throughout 2020.
Most recently, the bureau began counting residents who live in group quarters, including nursing facilities, student housing, correctional facilities and group homes. Nonresponse followup interviews at individual households is expected to begin Aug. 11.
According to the bureau's website, census takers conducting in-person interviews will have a valid ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. They will not ask for your Social Security number, citizenship status, bank information, credit card information, money or donations. They also will not ask for anything on behalf of a political party.
Residents can contact the Atlanta Regional Census Center at 470-889-6800 to verify the identity of a local census taker.
