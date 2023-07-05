The Limestone County Commission held a special called meeting Tuesday, June 27, to take care of two time sensitive items of business.
The commission approved a resolution to approve the application for any agreements related to ArpA and ADEM grant funding of up to $150,000 for stormwater projects in Limestone County and to approve matching funding for up to $80,769 from County funds.
“This was something that came around through the ARPA money, and I know Marc (Massey) worked hard with the ACCA to get this done,” chairman Collin Daly said. “This is for all 67 counties and this resolution has to be approved by the end of the month. We just missed it last time.”
The commission also approved a resolution, retroactive as of June 20, allowing the county to enter into an agreement with the state of Alabama, acting by and through the Alabama Department of Transportation relating to a project for a new roadway from Airport Road to Pryor Field property line to benefit Project Fox.
“This is another project we are working on. We approved it last meeting but missed the resolution portion of it,” Daly said.
During its June 20 meeting, the commission approved a construction agreement for an industrial access project of the new roadway between the state of Alabama and the commission. The state of Alabama will reimburse the county for no more than $776,400.
“That goes to build a new road down in District 3, and it will also actually do a little bit of work on Airport Road. It will extend a small portion of that from where the road stops behind the ballfields to the property line,” Daly said.
