The Limestone County Commission on Wednesday again discussed the possibility of improving its financial standing by taking a hard look at its banking options.
The issue was first brought up last month by District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison, who said the county missed out on about $150,000 in interest because of its current agreement with First National Bank. He said the county should look at renegotiating its banking plan with First National or shop around to see what's available.
At Wednesday's work session, Harrison said commissioners need to decide on a plan that would best benefit the county's money. He added basis points should be a factor. Basis points — the percentage change in the value or rate of a financial instrument — are used to determine how much interest the county's savings accrues.
County Finance Director Emily Ezzell said the county has options, including investing its savings in certificates of deposit, or CDs.
“I just think we need to consult with what's available and what we want,” Harrison said. “That $150,000 was on interest we're not getting. We need to know what's available and the potential.”
Commission Chairman Collin Daly told commissioners whatever they decide to do, the process of finding a new bank would need to be rebid.
“We've looked into several options, and whatever we decide, we need to make sure it's best for the county,” he said.
Commissioners' reports
• District 1: Commission Daryl Sammet said the new LED stop signs at the intersection of Harvest and East Limestone roads have been installed. He said the state will be making improvements to the intersections of Pinedale Road and Alabama 251 and Sweet Springs Road and Alabama 251;
• District 2: Commissioner Steve Turner issued a warning to drivers to watch for deer in the roadways. He said his district crew has picked up 10 to 12 deer carcasses from roads in his district over the last eight days. “If you're driving at night, watch out for them because they're moving around,” he said.
The commission will meet again at 10 a.m. Monday at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.