The Limestone County Commission will vote Monday on a settlement agreement with a former Sheriff's Office employee who filed a federal sexual discrimination lawsuit.
Investigator Leslie Ramsey, a 15-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, sued Sheriff Mike Blakely, Chief Deputy Fred Sloss, Commission Chairman Collin Daly and the commission. Her lawsuit alleged she was sexually assaulted by Sloss and faced retaliation and demotion when she filed a complaint.
The lawsuit was settled last month through mediation, though information about the settlement has not been made public.
At Thursday's commission work session, county attorney Mark Maclin said he anticipated “something coming before the commission Monday,” but he offered no specifics.
Following the meeting, Daly said even though mediation is complete, details about the settlement between the county and Ramsey are still being determined. When asked if any portion of the settlement would be paid with taxpayer funds, Daly said he could not offer specifics until the settlement agreement was approved by the commission.
In September, Blakely terminated Ramsey's employment. She appealed the termination, but the commission upheld Blakely's decision.
Striping concerns
As a heavy deluge of rain was set to soak North Alabama on Thursday, Limestone County's four road commissioners were concerned about the impact on local roads.
“I don't care how good your ditches are, if you get 3 to 4 inches of rain, you're going to have water on the roads,” District 3 Commissioner Jason Black said at Thursday's work session.
Commissioners said another issue drivers face on county roads is a lack of visibility. They said they've been waiting for months for the county's striping contractor, J.C. Cheek Contractors Inc., to complete a number of jobs.
“I've probably got 10 to 12 miles of road that needs striping,” said District 2 Commissioner Steve Turner. “When it gets dark early and it's raining, it's hard to see the (center) line. We need something done.”
Limestone County Engineer Marc Massey said one issue is the Alabama Department of Transportation approved only two companies to perform striping work in the state, with J.C. Cheek being one of the two.
“I've talked to other counties, and they're having the same issues we are,” he said.
District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison decided to instead start putting down pavement markers, or reflectors, in lieu of striping. So far, he's put the reflectors on Lentzville, Cairo Hollow, Limestone School, Salem Minor Hill, Harris and Edgewood roads.
“We can put them down fairly cheaply, and it does give you a center line reference,” he said. “At less than $600 per mile, you can put them on the edges.”
Black said the lack of action on the striping was “frustrating,” and he feels like the county is being “held hostage” because of the lack of choices for qualified stripers.
“They know they're only game in town,” he said. “You have two on the bid (list), and they both have more work than they can do.”
Census talk
District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet took time during the work session to again urge county residents to participate in the 2020 Census. He said now that the new year is here, he hopes state and county officials will be pushing the importance of the census in the community.
“It's definitely going to affect us all, and hopefully we'll get more money on the federal level,” he said. “I want everyone to be aware of it, and we need to be mentioning it every chance we get.”
In addition to funding, the census results could determine if state legislative lines and country district lines need to be redrawn because of population shifts. It could also have an impact on Alabama's representation in Congress.
Sammet said census workers are still being sought. About 750 census workers will be hired as part of the effort in the Limestone area, and those workers will receive $16 per hour.
Those interested should visit https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html to learn more about employment with the Census Bureau.
Commissioners reports
• District 1: Sammet said crews have been working on bridges in his district for the last three months. He said eight bridges needed attention, and there's about six left to go;
• District 2: Turner said workers from Wiregrass construction recently corrected an issue on East Limestone Road near East Limestone High School where water was standing;
• District 3: Black said his crew cut a tree from the edge of a ditch and was otherwise working to remove debris from ditches to help avoid road flooding; and
• District 4: Harrison said part of Fred Bates Road is still closed after a bridge wash-out. He described the road as “low traffic,” with only two houses at one end and one home at the other end. “It was a 3-ton bridge that was marginal at best, but the last flood took it out,” he said.
The commission meets again 10 a.m. Monday at the Clinton Street courthouse annex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.