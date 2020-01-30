Every election year, Limestone County's commissioners issue the same plea to those running for office — keep your signs off public rights of way.
At Wednesday's commission work session, District 3 Commissioner Jason Black said he's already starting to see political signs where they shouldn't be. He's also having to contend with signs being placed by real estate companies, churches and private businesses.
“I had a farmer run over a sign and it punctured the tire where the (sign) post went in,” he said. “If you look at Burgreen Road and County Line Road, there are signs everywhere. We're not supposed to have any signs in our rights of way.”
He said if someone feels the need to place a roadside sign, they should move it back to private property and out of the right of way.
Black has also been taking down signs from utility poles and stop signs. He said all confiscated signs are at his district shed if a candidate or company needs to retrieve them.
“We don't burn them, but after a period of time, we'll get rid of them,” he said.
Elsewhere Wednesday, county attorney Mark Maclin told commissioners he had completed a draft lease agreement between the county and Sarrell Dental & Eye Care, which is operating out of the former county health department building on Elm Street. The commission was prepared to approve the agreement at the Jan. 21 meeting, but it was pulled from the agenda over unanswered questions regarding maintenance.
Maclin anticipated the agreement would be ready for commissioners to vote on at Monday's regular meeting.
The commission meets at 10 a.m. on the second floor of the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
