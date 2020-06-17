After several complaints about messy developers and his own calls going unanswered, District 2 Commissioner Steve Turner decided enough was enough and put the brakes on approving a major subdivision earlier this month.
Phase 1 of the Bowman Acres subdivision was approved in December 2018. The 24-lot minor subdivision is located northeast of the intersection of Brown and Bledsoe roads in District 2, and Turner said there's been housekeeping issues with the development pretty much ever since.
"It's been a housekeeping nightmare," Turner said during the Limestone County Commission's Monday work session. "I've been on the phone to get it straightened out, and it hasn't happened, so the only way to stop it is to call time out."
Turner said he had received complaints of construction vehicles parked in roadways and materials dumped on the road, affecting access not just for the people who already live in that area but for sanitation trucks, mail carriers and others.
"I had to send my guys to pick up garbage, because the garbage truck can't get down the road," he said. "... What happens if a fire truck or ambulance needs to get down the road?"
So, when Phase 2 of Bowman Acres appeared on the June 2 agenda for preliminary approval of a 24-lot major subdivision, Turner asked the item be removed. He said his calls to the homebuilders and visits to the site had failed to yield the desired results, so until a representative appeared before the commission to address the issue, they weren't going to get approval.
"The only way I knew how to get to them was halt their plans," Turner told The News Courier on Tuesday.
He said he hated to single Bowman Acres out because it's an issue happening throughout the district and even elsewhere in the county, but his method worked. Two representatives attended Monday's work session, agreeing to make sure roads leading to their site were better kept by workers and to exchange contact information with the commission in case issues arose in the future.
"Maybe this will send a message to all the people in that situation that we want you to build here and we're glad you're building here, but we need you to be responsible about it," Turner told The News Courier, adding the people who already live near the subdivision "shouldn't have to be upended because you're putting in something new."
Following the work session, Phase 2 was put to a vote during Monday's meeting and unanimously granted preliminary approval.
Other business
In other business Monday, commissioners approved the following:
• Three-year payment plan to purchase VMware licenses for the information technology department at a cost of $7,200 due now, $8,606.94 due in the second year and $8,606.94 due in the third year;
• Moving $25,000 from the Council on Aging budgetary fund balance to the R&M motor vehicles balance;
• Appointing District 3 Commissioner Jason Black to serve on the 2020-2021 ACCA Legislative Committee;
• Nominating Elkmont Mayor Tracy Compton, Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and Ardmore Mayor Billy Shannon to Gov. Kay Ivey as candidates for a four-year term on the board of directors of the Alabama Elk River Development Agency;
• Employing Sydnae Townsend as a deputy, pending drug screening;
• Promoting Mark Heard from Corrections Officer Corporal to Corrections Officer Sergeant, Tracy Tyler from Corrections Officer to Corrections Officer Corporal and Quentin Wise from Engineering Assistant Sign Tech to Equipment Operator III in Engineering;
• Transferring Caleb King from Work Release Superintendent to Deputy/School Resource Officer, Jon Russell from Corrections Sergeant to Work Release Superintendent and Blake McMahan from Equipment Operator III to Herbicide Operator in Engineering;
• Amending the engineering staffing plan to add three Equipment Operator I positions and hire Doug Watson, Logan McMahan and Cameron Wright as Equipment Operators I, pending drug screenings;
• Merit increases for 11 employees;
• Jones Estates, an eight-lot minor subdivision in District 2, west of Jones Road;
• Replat of tracts 4 and 5 in Rainey Estates Subdivision, a minor subdivision in District 3, north of the intersection of Snake and Davis roads;
• Changing the name of a section of Red Hill Hollow Road to Abigail Lane; and
• Removing a 2010 Kubota KX-057 mini-excavator from District 4's inventory.
