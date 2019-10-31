A Limestone County commissioner is asking for assistance to improve a dangerous intersection in the West Limestone area.
District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison said he has asked state Rep. Parker Moore, R-Decatur, to look at ways to improve the intersection where Elk River Mills and Fort Hampton roads meet Alabama 99.
Harrison said there have been a number of crashes at the intersection over the years, including one that recently hit close to home. Harrison's own daughter was in a crash at the intersection Tuesday night, but she wasn't injured.
“I was talking to the trooper (at the scene), and he said he had been out there four times in the last month, and he's one of three troopers (who patrol the area),” Harrison said.
The state highway is the busiest of all roads in Harrison's district. At the intersection of concern, there are stop signs for motorists approaching Alabama 99 from Elk River Mills from the southwest and Fort Hampton Road from the northeast.
Harrison said he planned to pull available records on crash data at that intersection.
“That (intersection) seems to get an abnormal percentage (of crashes),” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.