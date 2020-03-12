It's been more than a week since a bridge in northwestern Limestone County collapsed underneath a car, injuring the driver. The district's commissioner said Wednesday it could be multiple weeks more before the bridge is open to traffic.
District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison couldn't put a precise timeline on the repair, due in part to uncontrollable factors like weather. However, he said during the Limestone County Commission work session residents could expect the work to be done in a matter of weeks, not months or years.
"We're in the process of finding a way to start demolition of the existing bridge," Harrison told those in attendance.
The plan, he explained, is to remove the old bridge and put in three rows of pipe that are 32 feet long and 6 feet in diameter. Harrison said having some "dry days" would go a long way toward getting the bridge replaced and the road reopened.
The section of Dupree Hollow Road between Hunter Gates Road and Alabama 99, where the bridge is, has remained closed since March 3. A resident was crossing the bridge on her way to work when it collapsed under her car.
Many Limestone Countians wondered if the collapse could have been prevented. The topic was also discussed during the work session.
County Engineer Marc Massey told commissioners bridges fewer than 20 feet aren't required to be inspected by the state. He said there are multiple bridges in the county that fit this description.
"We are evaluating options to provide you guys some support, maybe give you locations and some inspection on larger structures like this," he said, adding those bridges could be added to the list for local inspection in the future.
"We need to start inspecting these, even if it's not a state requirement," Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said. "It's something we need to start doing as a county. We're fortunate we didn't have any worse injury than we had last week."
Ripley Road update
District 3 Commissioner Jason Black faced a similar problem in his own district the same week, though luckily on a smaller scale and with no injuries. Ripley Road, near Snake Road, was closed last week due to road failure, though Black said it could be reopened by Friday, weather permitting.
"I should have checked this part of Ripley Road before we ever got into this situation," he said in the work session, "but with all the rain we've gotten, it's almost impossible to keep up with it all."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.