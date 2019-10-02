With roadwork season drawing to a close, Limestone County's commissioners are working to complete several projects before cooler weather finally arrives.
The county's paving crew will soon be starting in District 2 Commissioner Steve Turner's district and will be there for the next several days. His primary project is the resurfacing of Jones Road from Nick Davis to Barksdale roads.
During Tuesday's commission work session, Turner said crews would also be making numerous repairs on other roads throughout District 2, which is in the eastern part of the county. He said drivers should anticipate delays and slow-downs while work progresses.
The paving crew will depart Turner's district for a few days to complete the milling and resurfacing of East Limestone Road between Copeland and Beat Line roads in District 1. The project will be funded thanks to $210,000 in new money for county roads. The money was made possible from an excise payment made by banks to the state. The state then divvied up the money among the counties.
Limestone Commission Chairman Collin Daly split up Limestone's portion equally between the four road districts, giving each commissioner an additional $52,500 for projects. District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet said he may have to contribute an additional $12,000 of his district money to complete the resurfacing project.
Turner said his $52,500 allotment may go toward a joint project with the city of Madison to resurface Burgreen Road from Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road to U.S. 72. He explained there are several residential developments along that stretch of road that would benefit from the project.
The Madison City Council has not yet approved the potential project.
Turner will also be lending paving crew members to District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison so he can complete a fog seal application. Harrison will be applying a fog seal application to Lentzville Road Thursday and to Lydia Corey and West Limestone roads Friday.
“We had a very good month with the paving crew in our district and got a lot done,” Harrison said, adding the scrub seal work performed on Lentzville resulted in a smooth-riding surface and good rock adhesion.
He said there are some residents who are unhappy the roads aren't as smooth as plant mix, but explained the scrub seal surface is one-fifth of the cost of plant mix.
“It's a viable alternative,” he said.
Elsewhere, Harrison said he and Limestone County Engineer Marc Massey are looking for a way to reroute heavy truck traffic from Romine Road. He explained semitractor-trailers have been using the road as a cut-through from Flanagan to Upper Snake roads, but the road isn't suited for the heavy trucks.
“A lot of people take the most direct route, but sometimes it's not the best route for the road,” he said.
